Spinner’s Good Time Diner Recipes

“We Go Together” Party Bagels

Mini bagels

1 cup Mayo

2 teaspoons worcestershire sauce

8 oz mozzarella cheese

1 small onion minced

1 can mild diced green chilis

Mix all of the above together.

spoon desired amount onto mini bagel halves.

Place under broiler

SERVE

“Hand Jive” Cheese Ball

2 8oz soft cream cheese

1 8 1/2 can crushed pineapple (well drained) ( use more if you like pineapple….I do )

2 cups crushed walnuts

1/4 cup chopped green peppers

1/2 – 1 teaspoon Lawreys season salt

1 med onion finely chopped

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

divide nuts into 1 cup portions

Mix everything else together including one cup of nuts.

Chill 2-3 hours

Spoon out the desired amount depending on how large you want the cheese ball

shape into balls and roll in second cup of nuts

These freeze well