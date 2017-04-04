Spinner’s Good Time Diner Recipes
“We Go Together” Party Bagels
Mini bagels
1 cup Mayo
2 teaspoons worcestershire sauce
8 oz mozzarella cheese
1 small onion minced
1 can mild diced green chilis
Mix all of the above together.
spoon desired amount onto mini bagel halves.
Place under broiler
SERVE
“Hand Jive” Cheese Ball
2 8oz soft cream cheese
1 8 1/2 can crushed pineapple (well drained) ( use more if you like pineapple….I do )
2 cups crushed walnuts
1/4 cup chopped green peppers
1/2 – 1 teaspoon Lawreys season salt
1 med onion finely chopped
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
divide nuts into 1 cup portions
Mix everything else together including one cup of nuts.
Chill 2-3 hours
Spoon out the desired amount depending on how large you want the cheese ball
shape into balls and roll in second cup of nuts
These freeze well