Shoplifter calls 911 after hiding in changing room, getting locked inside store

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio -- A shoplifting suspect got more than she bargained for when she found herself trapped inside a local department store after closing time, and was forced to call 911 for help.

Police say 35-year-old Joanne Havens thought she had outwitted employees at the Kohl's department store outside of Kent, by hiding in a changing room at closing time.

Havens is shown on video stealing various items, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that all of the exit doors were locked.

When she realized she was trapped, Havens called 911, not realizing that police were already on their way to the store because of the alarms she set off inside.

