Norton police searching for missing 89-year-old man with dementia

NORTON, Ohio — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an elderly man, who has not been seen since Monday night.

Norton police say Allen Combs left his home on Mamie Street at around 10 p.m. Monday and has not returned.

Combs is 89 years old, 5’9″ tall, weighs 200 lbs., and has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last spotted wearing jeans, a button-up long-sleeve shirt, baseball cap and boots. He suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused, officials said.

Police say the vehicle Combs may be driving is a white 2003 Ford F-150 with OH plate number DFE8933. His vehicle is a Lariat edition.

Anyone who sees Combs or his vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.