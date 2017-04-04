‘No violations’ found in investigation over homes near Republic Steel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Concerned neighbors packed Canton City Council Chambers Tuesday night.

They were there to hear the results of a recent investigation by the City Health Department.

"We did a full compliance inspection of the facility. We did not find any violations due to lead or find any emission violations," said Jim Adams, health commissioner.

This all comes after citizen complaints that Republic Steel is emitting particles that are covering nearby homes in a film of dust.

"We just moved into the neighborhood and the top of our house is all dirty and dark," said Martha Miles.

She and her husband, Harry, are new to Georgeview Estates.

"We are concerned about breathing and all that other stuff. We are concerned about our health," said Miles.

Roger Zachary's concern only heightened after he learned lead is used in the plant.

"All the dust and the particles that have come into our neighborhood ... I'm not saying it was contaminated with lead, but the dust alone, we should know what it is," said Zachary.

"The facility does have permit to use lead as part of the steel making process. However, the emission levels for lead are set to be very protective of public health, especially children," said Adams.

Republic Steel maintains that despite the residue on nearby homes, it is in compliance with environmental regulations.

Meantime, the company is installing a new air monitor for lead in June, as required by the Ohio EPA last year. ​

