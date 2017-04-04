Missing: Christopher Billips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christopher Billips, 17, went missing Feb. 28 and was last seen at a group home in Cleveland.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

He is 5'10" tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

