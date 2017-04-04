Man robs Barberton gas station at gunpoint

BARBERTON, Ohio– The Barberton Police Department is working to identify the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

It happened at the LoBoy Gas Station on East Tuscarawas Avenue just before 9 p.m. on March 30.

Police said the suspect got away with about $250 from the register. He took off going north on North Van Buren Street.

Investigators said only the man’s nose and eyes were visible during the robbery, but they are hopeful someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information about the hold-up is urged to call Det. Russell at 330-861-7254.

41.012589 -81.600933