LIVE VIDEO: April continues with her ‘great demeanor,’ but still no baby

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The word from Animal Adventure Park on this Tuesday evening is that April continues with her great demeanor. Her keepers say that she looks great and is acting the same.

So that means she is healthy and happy and…making us all wait.

It’s kind of fun though, isn’t it?

In the meantime, the weather in New York has been cooperating and she and Oliver have been offered some outside time, although April hasn’t always wanted to take advantage of that.

Continuing coverage on our favorite pregnant giraffe, here.