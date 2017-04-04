Know the risks of opioids: Raising awareness in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is an epidemic that is killing more people in Ohio than car wrecks. But, what can be done?

Join us this Thursday on FOX 8 News for a special multi-station event.

FOX 8 is teaming up with other media outlets in Northeast Ohio for "Opioids: Know the Risks."

We will tell you about a phone bank for people looking for help for themselves or a loved one. We will also air Bill Sheil's powerful special: "Heroin Hits Home," at 7 p.m. Thursday on FOX 8.

**CLICK HERE for a list of resources to help those who may be battling addiction**

