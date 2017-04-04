Know the risks of opioids: Raising awareness in Northeast Ohio

It is an epidemic that is killing more people in Ohio than car wrecks. But, what can be done?
Join us this Thursday on FOX 8 News for a special multi-station event.
FOX 8 is teaming up with other media outlets in Northeast Ohio for "Opioids: Know the Risks."
We will tell you about a phone bank for people looking for help for themselves or a loved one. We will also air Bill Sheil's powerful special: "Heroin Hits Home," at 7 p.m. Thursday on FOX 8.
**CLICK HERE for a list of resources to help those who may be battling addiction**
41.499320 -81.694361