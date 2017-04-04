It’s ‘Big Spring’ at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There's always something new blooming at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.

Now through April 23, the gardens are hosting their "Big Spring" show, which is great for young children. It's the perfect opportunity to help get rid of the winter blues.

The smell of beautiful hyacinths fill the lobby as adventure awaits the little one. Kids can try on costumes, have a tea party, build boats and wander through the maze.

"Even if the weather outside is not great, even though it's spring, it's certainly spring indoors at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens," said Cynthia Druckenbrod, director of horticultural exhibits.

In the glass house, there are daily butterfly releases, as well as experiences with tortoises and chameleons. There are 9 acres of outdoor gardens including the very popular Hershey Children's Garden.

It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free. It's also free to Cleveland Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum members.

41.511128 -81.609607