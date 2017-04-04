Ground broken for new $34 million Lakewood Family Health Center

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic broke ground Tuesday for the new Lakewood Family Health Center.

The 62,000-square-foot, $34 million facility is set to be complete in 2018.

The facility will offer specialty care, family medicine, imaging, chronic disease management, a center for LGBT care and a new, state-of-the-art emergency department.

Services in the health center will include:

Family medicine

Internal medicine

24/7 full-service emergency department

Imaging and lab services

Diabetes education

Chronic disease care

Center for LGBT care, with providers who understand the health needs of LGBT patients, and access to specialists with expertise in their care

Access to the Cleveland Clinic Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit, an ambulance equipped for on-site stroke diagnosis and treatment

Behavioral health services with a team of psychiatrists, therapists, advanced practice nurses and other specialists who are trained to manage complex mental health issues

Center for Brain Health specialists providing diagnosis and ongoing treatment for patients with cognitive disorders and support services for family members who care for them

Many specialty services including urology, nephrology, pulmonology

Lakewood City Council in 2015 approved the deal with the Cleveland Clinic to close the former Lakewood Hospital and transform it to an emergency clinic and family health center.

Residents had opposed the Clinic’s plan to close the hospital when a new facility in Avon opened up in 2016. They formed a group called “Save Lakewood Hospital.” Supporters of hospital argued that the city’s economy would lose $280 million, while the Clinic and council said the proposal would actually save money.

In addition, the Cleveland Clinic, the city of Lakewood and Lakewood Hospital Association have teamed together to also establish a new $32 million non-profit foundation to “address community health and wellness needs in the city of Lakewood,” according to a release.

