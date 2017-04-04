Forecast: clearing up overnight, much less windy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Mostly cloudy skies will take hold and will not see much clearing tonight, but the winds will slowly die down from their gustiness earlier Tuesday.

The next system will slowly toss moisture northward, however, most of Wednesday should remain rain-free. The showers will arrive on Wednesday night and linger into Thursday. Any severe weather threat should stay well south of our area.

Temperatures will be mild until the end of the week. That’s when the air will briefly get cold enough for some of the precipitation to fall as wet snow Thursday night and Friday.

The weekend looks pretty descent right now with low 50’s° on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

Here is your updated #8dayforecast.