Final suspect in Cleveland home invasion arrested

CLEVELAND – The US Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugutive Task Force has arrested the final suspect from a November 2016 home invasion.

Johndale Kind, 21, and two others allegedly broke into a home in the 2200 block of East 38th Street on November 27. The 68-year-old victim shot and killed one of the suspects. Another suspect Antwaun Williams, Jr. was shot in the face by the homeowner and arrested at the hospital. Kind was the third of the suspects involved in the robbery.

On Tuesday, the Task Force received information that Kind was hiding in the area of East 43rd and Outwaite. While the Task Force was conducting interviews, they found two handguns – one of which was in a baby crib. Kind was eventually arrested near 2500 East 43rd.