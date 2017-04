Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- It's a workout that looks more like fun than exercise.

Elite Hops is a "Kangaroo Jump" cardio fitness class that promises to help you burn up to 20 calories per minute.

There are classes in Parma, Rocky River, Strongsville, and Brook Park.

*Click here for more information

