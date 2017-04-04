Dad’s post supporting wife co-sleeping with kids goes viral, sparks big debate

A picture featuring a mother co-sleeping with her two children is going viral — as her husband sparks a big debate about the pros and cons of the practice.

The Love What Matters Facebook Page says David Brinkley posted the photo. In his post, he explains how the topic of co-sleeping came up when his wife and a friend were talking. The friend asked, “doesn’t your husband hate that? My husband would never let me do that.”

Brinkley said the question “blew my mind and has bothered me for days.”

In his post, Brinkley says he never judges his wife for doing things that she believes are right for the kids.

He went on to say that eventually “our babies get bigger, they grow up, they get too cool for snuggles, so why would we as men want to steal a single second of this time from them?”

The post has gotten over 123,000 reactions and over 24,627 shares.