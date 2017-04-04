Cleveland police search for 12-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Summer Young was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and was reported missing about 24 hours later. Cleveland police said her brother saw her get into a white Cadillac with two unknown girls.

Summer is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray, fleece zip-up jacket, and white pants with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call first district investigators at 216-623-5118 or 216-621-1234.