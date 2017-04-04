× Cleveland police search area on tip about woman missing nearly 6 years

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police officers on Tuesday were searching an area on the city’s west side after getting a tip on the case of a missing mentally disabled woman, who has not been seen in almost six years.

Police say canine officers went to the 1400 block of West 112th Street in connection to Christina Kleckner’s disappearance. No evidence or remains were found during the search, officials said.

Kleckner is currently 30 years old. She was last seen at her home on the west side back in October of 2011, before she went to bed.

Her parents, Albert and Sandy, told Fox 8 at the time that they were worried about their daughter’s health because she is mentally handicapped and suffers from bipolar disorder.

“She can’t read. She can’t write,” Albert Kleckner said. “She knows some (denomination) of money. She don’t even know how to get change when she buys something. I don’t know what she could do to herself or somebody else, being she’s not taking her medicine.”

When Kleckner was last seen, she was 5’7″, between 180-200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she has scars on her left ankle from a dog bite.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Cleveland Police Second District investigators at (216) 623-5218.

