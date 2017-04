CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is making a big announcement Wednesday morning!

We’re guessing it’s about a new baby at the zoo, considering they posted a video of an ultrasound on their Facebook page.

We just don’t know to which animal this pregnancy announcement belongs!

Not to worry, our own Kenny Crumpton will be live at the zoo on FOX 8 News in the Morning to reveal the big news! Don’t miss it!