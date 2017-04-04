Breads & Beyond Hot Cross Buns Recipe
Hot Cross Buns
¾ Cup warm water (110F)
3 Tbsp. Butter
1 Tbsp. Milk Powder
¼ Cup Sugar
½ Tsp. Salt
1 Egg
3 Cups All Purpose Flour
1 Egg White
1 Tbsp. Dry Yeast
1 Cup White Raisins
1 Tsp. Cinnamon
EGG WASH:
1 Egg Yolk
2 Tbsp Water
ICING:
½ Cup Powdered Sugar
¼ Tsp. Vanilla
2 Tsp. Milk
- Place warm water, yeast and milk powder in mixing bowl and let sit for 5 minutes.
- Blend in sugar, salt, whole egg, egg white, butter, mixing all together.
- Add in flour and mix for approximately 7 minutes using a dough paddle on mixer.
- With 1 minute left add in fruit and cinnamon and other options.
- Place in warm place and let rise until double in size.
- Punch down dough and shape into 12 balls, place on greased and lined baking pan.
- Proof balls for 30 minutes.
- Brush on egg wash.
- Bake at 375F for approximately 20 minutes, should be golden brown on top and sides.
- Cool on rack.
- Mix icing ingredients and place in piping bag. Pipe crosses onto each bun. If you prefer you can use sugar applied into a cross or just leave plain.
41.404774 -81.722909