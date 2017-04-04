Breads & Beyond Hot Cross Buns Recipe

Hot Cross Buns

¾ Cup warm water (110F)
3 Tbsp. Butter
1 Tbsp. Milk Powder
¼ Cup Sugar
½ Tsp. Salt
1 Egg
3 Cups All Purpose Flour
1 Egg White
1 Tbsp. Dry Yeast
1 Cup White Raisins
1 Tsp. Cinnamon

EGG WASH:
1 Egg Yolk
2 Tbsp Water

ICING:
½ Cup Powdered Sugar
¼ Tsp. Vanilla
2 Tsp. Milk

 

  1. Place warm water, yeast and milk powder in mixing bowl and let sit for 5 minutes.
  2. Blend in sugar, salt, whole egg, egg white, butter, mixing all together.
  3. Add in flour and mix for approximately 7 minutes using a dough paddle on mixer.
  4. With 1 minute left add in fruit and cinnamon and other options.
  5. Place in warm place and let rise until double in size.
  6. Punch down dough and shape into 12 balls, place on greased and lined baking pan.
  7. Proof balls for 30 minutes.
  8. Brush on egg wash.
  9. Bake at 375F for approximately 20 minutes, should be golden brown on top and sides.
  10. Cool on rack.
  11. Mix icing ingredients and place in piping bag. Pipe crosses onto each bun.   If you prefer you can use sugar applied into a cross or just leave plain.
