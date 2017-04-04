Bill O’Reilly doesn’t discuss claims of sexual harassment

NEW YORK — Bill O’Reilly didn’t discuss harassment allegations detailed against over the weekend in his first show back at work.

The top-rated cable news host had segments on Democrats opposing Donald Trump and a story with contributor Jesse Watters visiting Columbia University to ask if Fox News Channel was welcome there.

But he made no mention Monday of The New York Times’ exhaustive story on him on Sunday’s front page, outlining how five women who said O’Reilly had either sexually harassed or verbally abused him had been paid a total of $13 million in settlements.

New York City’s Commission on Human Rights says it hasn’t gotten a claim calling for an investigation into Fox News host Bill O’Reilly over sexual-harassment allegations from a former guest.

Lisa Bloom is a lawyer for Wendy Walsh, a former regular on “The O’Reilly Factor.” She spoke out Monday for the investigation. She says Walsh’s appearances on the show stopped after she refused to go to O’Reilly’s hotel room after a dinner in Los Angeles in 2013.

Walsh said she came forward because she was told by a New York Times reporter that many of the women who have accused O’Reilly of harassment are bound by gag orders. She said she is not bound by any such agreement and the statute of limitations has passed for her to sue.

“Nobody can silence me because my voice is not for sale,” Walsh said. “Nobody can buy my voice.”

A spokesman for the commission says no claim has been filed. Claims have to address activity that happened in New York and must be filed within a year of an alleged infraction.

Car company Mercedes-Benz says it’s pulling ads from Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” because of host Bill O’Reilly’s sexual-harassment “controversy.”

Mercedes-Benz says the allegations are “disturbing.” It says given the importance of women in every aspect of its business it doesn’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise its products.

A Fox News contributor has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against deposed chief executive Roger Ailes, saying she was denied opportunities after rebuffing his advances and that current management sought to keep her complaints quiet.

Julie Roginsky, the Fox contributor, said that a promised position on the Fox show “The Five” never happened after she rejected Ailes’ sexual advances.

In a complaint filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday, Roginsky said she was pressured to join “Team Roger” to defend Ailes when Gretchen Carlson filed the initial harassment complaint against him but that she refused. Roginsky is being represented by Carlson’s legal team.

Roginsky said that even though current Fox executive Bill Shine was aware of her complaint, she was never contacted by the law firm investigating harassment charges against Ailes, and has continued to be denied advancement opportunities.

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.