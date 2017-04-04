‘Armed and dangerous:’ trio robs PNC bank on W25th

CLEVELAND – A trio of men robbed the PNC Bank branch on West 25th Street in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects entered the bank, one of them waving a black pistol, and ordered everyone to the floor.

One of them climbed over the bank counter and filled a plastic bag with money. Another demanded money without climbing over the counter and the third, armed, man watched over the customers and employees.

They left through the back door of the bank, got into a gray or green Nissan Murano and drove away through the bank’s parking lot, around the back of the West Side Market and onto the Carnegie Bridge.

The first suspect is described as about 6’ tall with a thin to medium build. He is about 20-25 years of age and was wearing a tan floppy hat, dark sunglasses, dark coat, jeans and white sneakers. He carried a red bag and brandished a black semi-auto pistol.

The second suspect is approximately 5’10” tall, has a thin build, and is 20-25 years old. He was wearing a black NIKE hoodie and black/gray pants, black sneakers and gloves.

The third man is also approximately 5’10” tall with a thin build and 20-25 years of age. He was wearing a gray/black hooded jacket, tan pants, and carrying a black plastic bag.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can also be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Police Department or Crimestoppers. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

PNC Bank is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest of these suspects.