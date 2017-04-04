April 4, 2017
Breads & Beyond Easter Bakery
Bob and Dante from Breads & Beyond share their recipe for hot cross buns.
5578 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134
440-888-5623
http://www.breadsandbeyond.com
Click here for the hot cross buns recipe.
City Salvage & Design – Update Your Furniture
Freshen up a tired piece of furniture with a simple can of paint. Welcome Amy Cseh from City Salvage and Design.
7533 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, Ohio
440-796-1126
http://www.citysalvagementor.com
Canary Travel – Travel Deal of the Week
May Sale to Punta Cana.
Dreams Punta Cana was one of the most popular viewer trip destinations.
On Sale for the Month of May
Dreams Punta Cana
5 nights $899.00
6 nights $999.00
Price includes roundtrip air, Dreams Punta Cana-all inclusive, roundtrip transfers and taxes.
www.canarytravel.com
Pickwick & Frolic – Malbec Wine
It’s one of the most popular types of wine right now…Malbec. Welcome Dina Kostis, Sommelier at Pickwick and Frolic.
Easter Brunch at Pickwick & Frolic
Sunday, April 16 11a-5p
Adults $34.95 / Kids 4-12 $16.95
Meet the Easter Bunny!
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Spinner’s Good Time Diner
Kim Seredic from Spinner’s Good Time Diner shares her recipe for “We Go Together” party bagels.
https://www.facebook.com/Spinners-Good-Time-Diner-120770451270758/
Click here for the recipe.
Gallucci’s Italian Easter Specialty Items
Introduce a new Easter tradition this year with a few Italian specialties.
6610 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Oh 44103
http://tasteitaly.com/
Panera “Pieces of Hope” Campaign
The Pieces of Hope campaign kicks off today and runs all week through Sunday, April 9, at participating Panera Bread locations.
http://Covelli.com/autism