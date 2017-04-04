× April 4, 2017

Breads & Beyond Easter Bakery

Bob and Dante from Breads & Beyond share their recipe for hot cross buns.

5578 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134

440-888-5623

http://www.breadsandbeyond.com

Click here for the hot cross buns recipe.

City Salvage & Design – Update Your Furniture

Freshen up a tired piece of furniture with a simple can of paint. Welcome Amy Cseh from City Salvage and Design.

7533 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, Ohio

440-796-1126

http://www.citysalvagementor.com

Canary Travel – Travel Deal of the Week

May Sale to Punta Cana.

Dreams Punta Cana was one of the most popular viewer trip destinations.

On Sale for the Month of May

Dreams Punta Cana

5 nights $899.00

6 nights $999.00

Price includes roundtrip air, Dreams Punta Cana-all inclusive, roundtrip transfers and taxes.

www.canarytravel.com

Pickwick & Frolic – Malbec Wine

It’s one of the most popular types of wine right now…Malbec. Welcome Dina Kostis, Sommelier at Pickwick and Frolic.

Easter Brunch at Pickwick & Frolic

Sunday, April 16 11a-5p

Adults $34.95 / Kids 4-12 $16.95

Meet the Easter Bunny!

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Spinner’s Good Time Diner

Kim Seredic from Spinner’s Good Time Diner shares her recipe for “We Go Together” party bagels.

https://www.facebook.com/Spinners-Good-Time-Diner-120770451270758/

Click here for the recipe.

Gallucci’s Italian Easter Specialty Items

Introduce a new Easter tradition this year with a few Italian specialties.

6610 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Oh 44103

http://tasteitaly.com/

Panera “Pieces of Hope” Campaign

The Pieces of Hope campaign kicks off today and runs all week through Sunday, April 9, at participating Panera Bread locations.

http://Covelli.com/autism