Workers find man dead in bathroom of Ohio Turnpike rest stop

GENOA, Ohio— The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Ohio Turnpike workers found a man dead in the restroom of a rest stop along the highway southeast of Toledo.

Workers initially thought the man was sleeping in a restroom stall at a turnpike rest stop in Ottawa County. An employee determined a couple hours later that the man was dead.

State troopers were called to investigate the death shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. They didn’t release details about how and why the man died but say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Authorities removed the body but didn’t immediately release the man’s name, pending notification of his family.