Vote Now: One local neighborhood could receive new businesses via Cleveland Chain Reaction

CLEVELAND- It is your chance to weigh in on which local neighborhood should receive 5 new businesses this year.

It is all part of the next big thing in CLE.

The opportunity was a concept backed by LeBron James called “Cleveland Hustles,” with local business owners hustling to get their idea off the ground.

Now, the show is sparking a new venture. It’s called “Cleveland Chain Reaction” with local businesses and investors hoping to continue the success of “Cleveland Hustles” and the impact it had on the community.

“Cleveland Chain Reaction” will go into a new neighborhood and choose businesses and investors to be featured on FOX 8 News, and we will follow their progress.

The neighborhoods in the running are:

Slavic Village/Fleet Avenue

Collinwood East 185th, St. Clair Superior

St.Clair Avenue, La Villa

Clark and West 25th

You have until April 14, 2017 to cast your votes.

The winning neighborhood will be announced LIVE on ‘FOX 8 News in The Morning’ April 21.

The series is hosted by our own Kenny Crumpton. The idea is a partnership between COSE, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and GlazenUrban, and FOX 8 is getting involved, too.

Investors with “Cleveland Chain Reaction” say this is not only an opportunity to capitalize on what they learned on “Cleveland Hustles,” but it’s also an opportunity to provide advice and support for small business owners.

