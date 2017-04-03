× Two women indicted in death of 5-year-old girl

CLEVELAND – A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted two women in the death of a 5-year-old Cleveland girl.

The girl’s mother, Tequila Crump, 26, and Crump’s friend, Ursula Owens, 37, are charged with multiple accounts, including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children, in the death of Ta’Naejah McCloud.

According to police reports, a 911 call was made at the end of March. The caller reported a child had a seizure that morning and was having a hard time breathing.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the little girl in full arrest with marks and bruises on her body. Some of the marks, including burn marks, were old and had already begun to heal. She died on March 21.

“This is a horrific case of child abuse,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “These women had no regard for this young life and need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Owens and Crump are being held on $1,000,000 bond.

