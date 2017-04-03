× Troopers seize $63,000+ in drugs during Lorain County traffic stop

AMHERST, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $63,700 in drugs during a traffic stop in Lorain County on March 24.

Troopers pulled over a car on the Ohio Turnpike for following too close.That’s when they detected the smell of raw marijuana.

According to the patrol, a search of the car revealed a duffel bag containing 10 pounds of pot. Troopers also found 114 grams of marijuana shatter and 54 grams of cocaine.

Noah V. Camaj, 19, of Sterling Heights, Mich., was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail. He was charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana.