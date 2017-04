Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If your morning commute takes you along St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland, you'll need to be aware that some traffic lights are malfunctioning.

The lights are blinking or not working from E. 6th to E. 18th Street.

The city was aware of the problem, but was not able to provide any information about what caused it.

Anytime you come across a traffic light that is out, you should treat that intersection as a four-way stop.

