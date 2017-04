Easter is right around the corner — which means it’s Easter candy time!

This year, a popular Easter candy has been dethroned.

Cosmopolitan reports that a RetailMeNot survey pegged Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs as the most popular Easter candy, knocking Peeps out of first place.

According to the survey, 53 percent like the eggs, while 48 percent want chocolate bunnies. Another 48 percent love jelly beans, and 45 percent picked Hersey’s Eggs.

Peeps came in at No. 5.

Read more here.