‘So happy!’ Wonderful surprise for man whose specially-designed tricycle was stolen

A wonderful surprise Monday for a man whose specially-designed tricycle was stolen from outside a local movie theater.

Nick Baker,29, received a new trike thanks to Serpentini Chevrolet.

Baker has two jobs and used his earnings to buy a tricycle that gave him the freedom to go wherever he wanted. He was heartbroken when a couple of young men spotted outside Regal Cinema in Middleburg Heights stole his trike last week.

When Ryan Serpentini and his team found out what happened they decided to buy Baker a new trike, outfitted exactly the way he wanted.

Serpentini said he was touched by Baker's positive attitude and wanted to make sure the thieves didn't rob him of that, as well.

"We're so happy that we're able to help out and just see how happy he is and now, now you have a way to get to and from work and do whatever you want, so it's awesome; so like I said, so it's perfect -- and you have a nice day to ride it. 'I know, right!'"

Baker took his new bike for a spin Monday and compared it to opening a gift on Christmas day. "So happy, because when I saw you guys pulling this up, I was like 'yes, finally got transportation, finally,'" he told us.

A state-of-the-art lock will help Baker secure the new trike when he's at work. It's courtesy of Berea Bicycles, who worked with Serpentini and Baker's family to find the perfect bike.

Investigators are still trying to identify the young men who took the old bike; Baker said he has already forgiven them.

