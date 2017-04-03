Rebranded lounge in downtown CLE offers all-new drinks, food in century-old bank vaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the mood for cocktails and dinner -- in a vault?

Grab your camera and appetite, and head to Vault, a rebranded, cool spot in downtown Cleveland.

Vault is located in the bottom floor of now-Metropolitan at The 9.The grand opening is April 4.

Vault was first opened as a nightclub in 2014 but eventually closed to transform into "Cleveland's best handcrafted cocktail lounge" with an all-new vibe.

The lounge actually spans four century-old vaults beneath the Cleveland Trust Rotunda: the Diebold, Mosler, Carnegie and York.

Back in the day, the vaults used to hold anything from trunks and fur to clothing and silver. The bar area actually features the originally safety deposit boxes once used by the bank.

The venue has undergone some big changes, not just with ambiance, but also with new drinks and food. Now, each vault offers its own unique seating, TVs, music and decor. The design also offers plenty of photo opps.

Vault now also has over 30 hand-crafted cocktails -- and the names of many of them have Cleveland ties. Take for example The Corner of Euclid and Bourbon, a drink featuring ingredients like apple brandy, lemon juice and Bulleit.

There is also a new food menu with several small plate offerings like Avacado sourdough, Porchetta Petites and Oysters Cleveland.

Vault will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, including menus, click here.

