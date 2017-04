Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the first signs of spring in northern Ohio: when the ice thaws, anglers come from across the country to cast their lines in the chilly Maumee River. They can't wait to catch, clean and eat one of Ohio's tasty treats.

So grab your tackle box and join FOX 8 photojournalist Ali Ghanbari for the 2017 Walleye Run.

