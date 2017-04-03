More rain this afternoon; Flakes in the forecast later this week

We have more rain on the way. Stay tuned we could have some soakers at times!

Today started off dry, then showers surge into northern Ohio on breezy south winds. Temperatures on the mild side with highs in the low and mid 60’s. Rain could drench the area with more than an inch of water by tomorrow afternoon.

More unsettled spring weather will be on the way for us. Say it isn’t SNOW?! Yes, we have snowflakes in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning!! Fortunately, there is a good chance the weekend will deliver nicer weather along with milder temperatures.

Here is the latest 8-day…