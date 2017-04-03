Missing: Cardiere Turner

Posted 7:30 am, April 3, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Cardiere Turner, 17, went missing March 13 and was last seen on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he could be in the area of West 44th Street and Denison Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dective Grabski with Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

