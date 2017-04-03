× Marching in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio– The 17th Annual March In Memory of Martin Luther King, Jr., Education, Employment, Social Justice, And Woman’s Equality will be held this Tuesday. Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

The grand marshals for the event will be Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq.

There will also be several other activities all day. Here is a list:

Celebration Breakfast 9-11am with

Rev. Dr. E. Faye Esq. & Rev. Al Sharpton

The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church

1161 East 105th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44108

12:00-1:30 luncheon

The City Club of Cleveland

850 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Topic: Embracing Human, Civil and Women’s rights under a new administration.

4-6:30pm

March, Program & Awards Dinner

The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church

1161 East 105th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44105

“Marching in Memory of Martin”

3:45 Assemble East 105th & Superior Ave.

4:15 Parade Route N/B East 105th-

End at 1161 East 105th St.

