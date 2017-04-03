Marching in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio– The 17th Annual March In Memory of Martin Luther King, Jr., Education, Employment, Social Justice, And Woman’s Equality will be held this Tuesday. Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.
The grand marshals for the event will be Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq.
There will also be several other activities all day. Here is a list:
Celebration Breakfast 9-11am with
Rev. Dr. E. Faye Esq. & Rev. Al Sharpton
The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church
1161 East 105th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44108
12:00-1:30 luncheon
The City Club of Cleveland
850 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Topic: Embracing Human, Civil and Women’s rights under a new administration.
4-6:30pm
March, Program & Awards Dinner
The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church
1161 East 105th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44105
“Marching in Memory of Martin”
3:45 Assemble East 105th & Superior Ave.
4:15 Parade Route N/B East 105th-
End at 1161 East 105th St.
