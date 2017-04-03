× Man files lawsuit against against Medina apartment after explosion killed wife, son

MEDINA, Ohio– A Medina man filed a lawsuit against the Medina Village Apartments after the gas explosion that killed his wife and son.

Robert Drake submitted the wrongful death suit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday morning against Integrity Realty Group, LLC; SPM Properties, LLC; and Phoenix Renovation Corporation.

The Feb. 9 explosion at the apartment complex claimed the life of Jacob Drake, 18. He was confined to a wheelchair and his mother, 53-year-old Sheila Drake, went back into the building to save her son. She died from her injuries about a week later.

Robert Drake suffered burns on more than a third of his body, but survived.

The fire also left more than a dozen people displaced. The State Fire Marshal said the blast was caused by a natural gas leak.

“Defendants left an uncapped gas line unsafely exposed in the Drake apartment after the removal of a gas dryer, in violation of the Natural Fuel Gas Code and the International Fuel Gas Code,” the suit said.

Robert Drake is seeking money for his medical expenses, lost wages and property damage. He’s also asking for punitive damages because of the apartment complex’s negligence, the lawsuit.

41.133215 -81.858896