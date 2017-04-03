Family of man shot and killed by Euclid police officer speaks out

​CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Euclid police officer last month held a press conference in Cleveland, Monday.

The family of Luke Stewart, 23, is upset that the officer involved in the shooting is back on the job. Euclid police say the officer returned to full duty March 25.

On March 13, officers responded to South Lake Shore Boulevard near East 215th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police radio traffic indicated officers struggled with Stewart. At one point, an officer can be heard saying the vehicle drove off and an officer was inside the car. Seconds later, an officer is heard saying, “shots fired.”

The police radio logs also indicated officers administered CPR on the suspect while waiting for EMS. Stewart died a brief time later.

A BCI spokesperson told FOX 8 News, Stewart did not have a weapon. Agents were still trying to determine if Stewart used his vehicle as a weapon.

