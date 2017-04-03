LIVE VIDEO: April’s vet on delivery date: ‘It really shouldn’t be much longer’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The vet for April the giraffe learned a very valuable lesson — don’t predict when the world’s most famous giraffe will give birth.

On Friday, the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York predicted that April would deliver her calf by the end of the day. Then “Dr. Tim” said she’d deliver within the next “24-48 hours.” That deadline also came and went.

On Sunday night, “Dr. Tim” said in a post on the park’s Facebook page that “I’m just not going to tell you my guesstimate anymore.”

But, he said, “It really shouldn’t be much longer.”

He also made it clear that April “isn’t late,” “she isn’t overdue,” and he’s “not concerned she is ‘taking so long.'”

His advice for the millions of people around the world who have been watching April for weeks? “Get more popcorn.”