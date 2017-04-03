Live giraffe video: Is April’s plan to break up your work week?

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Well.. we made it through the weekend and no baby.

All eyes remain on everyone’s favorite giraffe as April is still on baby watch at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

The park released the morning keeper report just a short time ago. April has no interest in grain and she is only smelling lettuce treats. There is no discomfort evident, and no distress. She is progressing normally.

The park said, “Many of you may have witnessed what appeared as “pushing” contractions last night. The team and vet were in communication regarding these and were documented throughout the night. Let’s see if April’s plan is to break up your work week!”