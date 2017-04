ORLANDO, Fla. — Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage.

Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33. A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

Happy tears!!!! They always felt married to me but to see it…wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

He said he had been waiting “so long” to ask her to marry him.

She said yes and planted a kiss on him.