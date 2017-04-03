× Indians’ Jason Kipnis writes about losing Game 7, has message for Tribe fans

CLEVELAND– Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis wrote about the mental and physical toll he paid after losing the World Series in a post for the Players’ Tribune on Monday.

Kipnis, a Chicago native who grew up cheering for the Cubs, said in the minutes immediately following the Game 7 loss, he struggled to decompress and collect his thoughts.

“It probably sounds weird, but I almost feel like my body knew I was in the World Series last November, and as soon as there were no more games left it just kind of collapsed on me. I had these crazy stomach pains that started the morning after Game 7 and wouldn’t go away, so that’s when I headed back over to the field for the IV. I also became sick the following few days as well,” Kipnis wrote.

Instead of going back home to Chicago, where he would have to see “W” flags and hear “Go, Cubs, Go!” he stayed in his house in Cleveland. Kipnis said he spent days in his man cave, watching movies and ordering food.

“People would joke with me, saying, ‘Admit it, you’re kinda happy the Cubs won!’ Are you out of your damn mind?”

Kipnis said he’s constantly reminded on social media that the Tribe blew a 3-1 lead and doesn’t blame the rain delay for the loss. He emphasized the team isn’t focusing on the past because manager Terry Francona won’t let them.

But he also had an important message to fans. The second baseman said the team was hurt by the number of Chicago fans at Progressive Field during the World Series. He’s ready to make history and break the Indians title drought, but he wants Cleveland fans to pack the ballpark and get loud.

“We feed off our fans. We rely on you guys to have our backs and to lift us up when we need a little something extra to get a W. When that stadium is vibrating and everyone’s out of their seats, screaming their heads off, we can feel that energy. And it makes a world of difference. Ask any athlete. The fans are the key ingredient to home field advantage!”

Kipnis, who is starting the season on the disabled list, added he’s excited to see what a healthy lineup can accomplish, talking about Michael Brantley, Danny Salazar, Carlos Carrasco and “a drone-free Trevor Bauer.”

