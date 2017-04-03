I TEAM: hit-and-run victim faces assault rifle and no justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a case of hit and run that turned into an extreme case of road rage, and the victim is unlikely to see justice.

A local security guard said he confronted a driver who hit his car from behind, and he says the other driver pulled out an assault rifle. And as serious as that is, the I TEAM has shown you, Cleveland Police have almost no one investigating hit and run crashes.

This incident happened recently on the city’s southeast side. It shows you never know how dangerous that next driver may be. The security guard said his car was bumped from behind, the other car took off, and he followed. But he says when he caught up, the other driver pulled out what looked like an AK-47. The victim said, "I seen my life flash before my eyes. I had a weapon myself. But it was no match for that what he had."

This crime puts a new spotlight on a problem exposed before by the I TEAM. Many hit and runs don’t get investigated by Cleveland Police. After a recent records request, the city admitted that one detective is in the unit for hit-skips handling thousands of cases.

The victim said, "I feel like I could be laying over in the coroner's office and they'd still be telling my family it ain't nothing they can do. Or maybe they'll tell 'em what they told me, they'll take care of it next year when they can get to it."

No one’s been arrested in the case. And the victim didn’t want to be identified because he believes he’s even seen the same gunman a second time on the roads.