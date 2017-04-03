I TEAM: Arrest warrant in Walmart clerk attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM sparked a tip which has led to an arrest warrant for a vicious attack on a local Walmart worker caught on camera.

Cleveland Police have a felonious assault warrant for Sharian Thomas.

Friday, the I TEAM showed you the video with a clerk grabbed from behind by her hair. She then suffered a concussion and other injuries as she was attacked. After we aired the video, Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers got a tip helping to identify one of two women seen in the video. Sharian Thomas even appears to be smiling as she leaves.

Police are still working to identify the second woman.

The victim says the two women grew impatient waiting for help. She says they left, and then they came back in for the attack. Nautica Chappell works part-time at Walmart and she goes to college. She plans to go to every court hearing she can. She said, "Because for me, I want justice. And I want them to know that what they did was unacceptable at all. No reason to do that. I just want them to know and to get what they deserve."

Police say Thomas, at one point, may have even worked at a Walmart.

