Harvest for Hunger: $1 can provide four meals for those in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It doesn't take much to make a big difference in the lives of needy men, women, and children in Northeast Ohio.

A donation of $1 can provide four meals for those in need.

Harvest for Hunger is an annual awareness campaign aimed at fighting hunger in 21 Northeast Ohio counties.

Last year, there was enough food and money raised to provide 20 million meals.

This year, they are hoping to raise enough to provide 21 million meals.

You can make a donation at the cash register of any Giant Eagle, Heinen's, Dave's Markets, Fisher Foods, or Buehler's Fresh Foods through April 15th.

You can also make a donation online.

For those who prefer to donate food, you can find a list of donation centers on the Harvest For Hunger website.