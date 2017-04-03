Fox 8 Recipe Box: Chicken, Mango and Avocado Salad

Recipe from The Cheesecake Factory
Chicken, Mango and Avocado Salad
(**The following recipe is for one serving. You can adjust depending on how many people you are cooking for)
Ingredients:
- 1 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast (3 oz.)
- 1/8 tsp. Kosher Salt
- Ground Black Pepper
- 1-1/2 tsp. Teriyaki Sauce*
- 2 oz. Romaine Lettuce, cut into 1” pieces
- 2 oz. Butter Lettuce, cut into 1” pieces
- 1 oz. Mixed Baby Lettuce
- 1/2 oz. Green Cabbage, sliced thin 1/8”
- 2 oz. Fresh Pineapple, cut into 1/2″ pieces
- 1 oz. Fried Wonton Strips (optional)
- 1 oz. Carrots, julienned
- 1 oz. Red Peppers, julienned
- 1 oz. Cucumber, partially peeled, cut in half lengthwise, seeded, sliced thin 1/8”
- 1-1/2 oz. Asian Sesame-Ginger Dressing*
- 1/2 oz. Balsamic Vinaigrette*
- 3/4 tsp. Honey
- 3/4 tsp. Orange Juice, freshly squeezed
- 1/2 ea. Avocado, medium, cut into 1/2” pieces
- 2 oz. Mango, peeled, seed removed, cut into 1/2” pieces
- 1 oz. Grape Tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/4 oz. Almonds Slivers, toasted
- 1/2 oz. Fried Wonton Strips (optional)
- 3/4 tsp. Mint, sliced thin 1/8”
- 1/4 tsp. Black/White Sesame Seeds, toasted
Directions:
- Season both sides of the chicken breast with salt and pepper.
- Cook the chicken (grill or sauté) until done, basting several times with teriyaki sauce.
- Pour the Asian Sesame-Ginger Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette, honey and orange juice into a small mixing bowl. Stir the ingredients together until thoroughly and evenly combined.
- Place the lettuces, green cabbage, pineapple, fried wontons (optional), carrots, red pepper, cucumbers and mango into another mixing bowl.
- Pour the dressing over and around the salad ingredients and gently toss together.
- Place the salad mix evenly into a cold bowl, mounding it as high as possible.
- Sprinkle the avocado and mango pieces all over the salad.
- Place the grape tomatoes around the base of the salad. Sprinkle the almonds evenly over the salad.
- Slice the chicken breast into three pieces and onto the lower portion of the salad.
- Mound the fried wontons (optional) onto the center of the salad.
- Sprinkle the sliced mint evenly over the salad.
- Sprinkle the sesame seeds evenly over the salad.
