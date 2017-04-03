Fox 8 Recipe Box: Chicken, Mango and Avocado Salad

Recipe from The Cheesecake Factory

Chicken, Mango and Avocado Salad

(**The following recipe is for one serving. You can adjust depending on how many people you are cooking for)

Ingredients:

1 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast (3 oz.)

1/8 tsp. Kosher Salt

Ground Black Pepper

1-1/2 tsp. Teriyaki Sauce*

2 oz. Romaine Lettuce, cut into 1” pieces

2 oz. Butter Lettuce, cut into 1” pieces

1 oz. Mixed Baby Lettuce

1/2 oz. Green Cabbage, sliced thin 1/8”

2 oz. Fresh Pineapple, cut into 1/2″ pieces

1 oz. Fried Wonton Strips (optional)

1 oz. Carrots, julienned

1 oz. Red Peppers, julienned

1 oz. Cucumber, partially peeled, cut in half lengthwise, seeded, sliced thin 1/8”

1-1/2 oz. Asian Sesame-Ginger Dressing*

1/2 oz. Balsamic Vinaigrette*

3/4 tsp. Honey

3/4 tsp. Orange Juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ea. Avocado, medium, cut into 1/2” pieces

2 oz. Mango, peeled, seed removed, cut into 1/2” pieces

1 oz. Grape Tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 oz. Almonds Slivers, toasted

1/2 oz. Fried Wonton Strips (optional)

3/4 tsp. Mint, sliced thin 1/8”

1/4 tsp. Black/White Sesame Seeds, toasted

Directions:

Season both sides of the chicken breast with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken (grill or sauté) until done, basting several times with teriyaki sauce. Pour the Asian Sesame-Ginger Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette, honey and orange juice into a small mixing bowl. Stir the ingredients together until thoroughly and evenly combined. Place the lettuces, green cabbage, pineapple, fried wontons (optional), carrots, red pepper, cucumbers and mango into another mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over and around the salad ingredients and gently toss together. Place the salad mix evenly into a cold bowl, mounding it as high as possible. Sprinkle the avocado and mango pieces all over the salad. Place the grape tomatoes around the base of the salad. Sprinkle the almonds evenly over the salad. Slice the chicken breast into three pieces and onto the lower portion of the salad. Mound the fried wontons (optional) onto the center of the salad. Sprinkle the sliced mint evenly over the salad. Sprinkle the sesame seeds evenly over the salad.