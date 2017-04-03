Forecast: showers overnight through Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We reached 74°F officially today at 2:00 P.M. What greeted me in the FOX 8 Front Yard matched that warm high temperature!

The initial wave of light showers clipped areas east of Interstate 77 this afternoon. The main band of showers has just arrived as of 9 PM and will be intermittent through the Tuesday morning rush hour. Every backyard will see some rain. The distribution should be light to no more than moderate.

Temperatures will be mild until the end of the week. That’s when the air briefly gets cold enough for some of the precipitation to fall as wet snow Thursday night and Friday.

