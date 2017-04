Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We have more rain on the way this week. Stay tuned; we could have some soakers at times!

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

We are starting off dry, then showers develop after lunch. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the low and mid 60s.

More unsettled spring weather will be on the way for us next week. Say it isn’t SNOW?! Yes, we have snowflakes in the forecast! Here is the latest 8-day…