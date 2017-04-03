× Cleveland sports legends to throw first pitches at Indians home opener

CLEVELAND– The reigning American League champions released their schedule of festivities for the home opener.

The Cleveland Indians start their season on Monday against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The home opener is April 11 at 4:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for the 25th-consecutive home opener sellout. The Indians encourage fans to be in their seats by 3 p.m. to see the pregame ceremony. It starts with players and coaches raising the AL Championship flag and receiving their rings.

Indians slugger Jim Thome, Cavaliers great Austin Carr and Browns legend Jim Brown will throw out ceremonial first pitches. The Cleveland Orchestra strong section will perform the national anthem that will be followed by a U.S. Air Force F-16 flyover.

The Tribe will also honor all branches of the U.S. military.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

41.495705 -81.685273