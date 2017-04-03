Baseball is back! Indians play season opener tonight in Texas

Texas — Pull out the baseball caps and gloves: baseball is back!

Tonight, the Cleveland Indians play their season opener against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set to take place in Texas at 7:05 p.m.

Michael Brantley is indeed part of the 25-man opening day roster. Brantley underwent a second shoulder surgery last year and battled back all spring to get healthy. He will be one of the five outfielders tonight.

2014 CY Young winner, Corey Kluber, will start pitching for the Tribe. He will be up against Yu Darvish who will take the mound for the Rangers. Darvish was the runner-up for CY Young in 2013.

This will be Kluber’s third straight opening day start. He has yet to win on opening day.

Indians Manager Terry Francona is expected to start with Carlos Santana leading off, followed by Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez. Lonnie Chisenhall and Jason Kipnis will start the season on the 10-day disabled list.

Francona spoke Sunday about the team and the excitement of opening day.

“It’s the same feeling every year but it’s hard to explain for someone how hasn’t lived through it,” Francona said. “It’s part excitement, part nervousness, a lot of anxiety, but man what a feeling and one I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”

The Indians will carry two catchers on the roster, Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez. Perez just agreed to a 4-year, 9-million dollar contract that includes options for 2021 and 2022. Perez was a huge postseason contributor for the Indians after Gomes was injured. Francona says this contract is a sign of how much respect they have for Perez.

“When Perez got into the playoffs he threw the ball well, he caught the ball well, he ran the game really well, followed the gameplan really well,” Francona said. “I think he grew up right in front of our own eyes.”

We are still 8 days away from the home opener at Progressive Field. That will be Tuesday, April 11.

