Authorities looking for Mansfield bank robbery suspect who showed gun, handed note to teller

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery which happened at Mechanics Bank on Ashland Road in Mansfield on Friday at 5:43 p.m.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect handed a note to the teller and showed a gun. The teller handed the money to the suspect and he left.

The suspect is described as 5′9” – 5’10”, 155-160 lbs., and late 20s to 30s. The suspect vehicle is possibly a late 90s, early 2000s, 4-door tan or gold Nissan Sentra. It has front end damage. The hood is being held down, possibly with a bungee cord. The car has dark-tinted windows.

The second suspect driving the vehicle is described as a white female, 5’6” – 5’8”, 110 – 120 lbs., with short blonde, shoulder-length hair wearing black leggings, boots and a black coat with a hoodie possibly on it.

The FBI is working with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit on the investigation. If you have any information which might be helpful, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at 419-774-5610 or dispatch at 419-524-2412, which is the non-emergency number.