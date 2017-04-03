Armed men hold tellers at gunpoint, try to rob Buckeye State Credit Union in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Three armed men robbed the Buckeye State Credit Union on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights on Monday.

The men entered the bank, each with a handgun, shortly after 10 a.m. One of the suspects jumped the counter and held a bank employee at gunpoint while demanding money. The employee tried to get the money out of a machine, but the machine wouldn’t dispense any cash.

At that point, a second suspect pulled an employee out of their office, took them to the teller counter and at gunpoint, forced that employee to try to get money from the machine. Again, the machine wouldn’t dispense any money.

The third suspect was watching over other bank customers during the robbery.

The three eventually left the bank without getting any cash. No one was injured.

The men are described as black men in their late teens or early 20’s, have thin builds and are all about 5’9″ tall.

Anyone with information about this robbery can contact the Shaker Heights Police Department, The Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crimestoppers. There is reward money available and all tips may remain anonymous.