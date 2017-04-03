Accused drunk driver hits Lorain police cruiser and takes off, police say

LORAIN, Ohio — Police say a man was arrested after hitting a Lorain police cruiser then taking off.

It happened on Sunday, April 2, at around 2:43 a.m. Officers were called to the scene of an injury crash at the intersection of Oberlin Avenue and W. 21st Street.

A Lorain police cruiser had been rear-ended by a Honda Civic; police say the vehicle then took off from the scene of the crash.

Lorain police say an initial investigation determined the Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Oberlin Avenue, approaching the intersection.

A Lorain police cruiser was stopped at the red light at the intersection.

The Honda didn’t maintain a safe stopping distance and collided with the cruiser. The impact projected the cruiser into the intersection.

The Honda Civic and the driver of the car were located a block away on Ashland Avenue.

The driver of the car was identified as Scott Harris, 45. Police say Harris was showing signs of intoxication. He took a field sobriety test which police say he failed; he was arrested.

The officer who was in the cruiser that was struck was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Harris was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Operating A Vehicle Intoxicated, No Driver’s License, and Assured Clear Distance Ahead.

The owner of the Honda Civic which Harris was operating was also charged. Lenee Aspden, 55, was charged with Wrongful Entrustment of a Motor Vehicle.